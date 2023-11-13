President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of the recently concluded off-cycle governorship election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa State.

President Tinubu commended the people of the states for their participation in the electoral process, adding that it affirmed the country's democratic resilience and that the people hold power in Nigeria's political milieu.

In a statement signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president welcomed the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Douye Diri of Bayelsa and well as congratulated Usman Ododo, the governor-elect of Kogi state.

He then said that the outcome of the elections is a reflection of the people's will, adding that is the beauty of democracy for the electorates to reward transparency, good governance and competence.

Source: Legit.ng