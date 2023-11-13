The Court of Appeal in Lagos has reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Ovie Omo-Agege, the former deputy senate president and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Delta State.

According to The Nation, the candidates challenging the outcome of the election are Kenneth Gbagi and Kennedy Pela of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Justice Hamma Akawu Barka-led panel reserved its decision following the submission of the counsel to the parties.

