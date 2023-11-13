Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State is leading with over 60,000 votes in the ongoing election.

Diri, who is seeking reelection, contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After the result of Southern Ijaw was declared, the margin between Diri and his closest challenger, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), climbed to 65,088.

Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes while Sylva trailed with 110,108 votes.

Source: Legit.ng