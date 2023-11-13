BREAKING: Diri Wins 6 LGAs, Sylva Gets 2 as INEC Completes Collation of Bayelsa Election Result
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Duoye Diri has won six local government areas (LGAs) in the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election.
Diri, 64, is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
After the collation of results resumed on Monday afternoon, November 13, Diri took most LGAs, while his major challenger, Timipre Sylva, won in two LGAs.
The underdog in the contest, Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP), failed to win any LGA.
Check out the full result below:
Southern Ijaw
APC - 18,174
LP - 119
PDP - 24,685
Brass LGA
APC - 18,431
LP - 83
PDP - 12,602
Ekeremor LGA
APC - 8,445
PDP - 23,172
LP - 50
Nembe LGA
APC - 22,248
PDP - 4,556
LP - 113
Sagbama LGA
APC - 6,608
PDP - 35,504
LP - 217
Yenagoa LGA
APC - 14,534
LP - 244
PDP - 37,777
Ogbia LGA
APC - 16,319
LP - 57
PDP - 18,435
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC - 5,349
LP - 22
PDP - 18,465
With these results, Diri is expected to be declared the winner by INEC.
More to come...
