Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Duoye Diri has won six local government areas (LGAs) in the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election.

Diri, 64, is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After the collation of results resumed on Monday afternoon, November 13, Diri took most LGAs, while his major challenger, Timipre Sylva, won in two LGAs.

The underdog in the contest, Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP), failed to win any LGA.

Check out the full result below:

Southern Ijaw

APC - 18,174

LP - 119

PDP - 24,685

Brass LGA

APC - 18,431

LP - 83

PDP - 12,602

Ekeremor LGA

APC - 8,445

PDP - 23,172

LP - 50

Nembe LGA

APC - 22,248

PDP - 4,556

LP - 113

Sagbama LGA

APC - 6,608

PDP - 35,504

LP - 217

Yenagoa LGA

APC - 14,534

LP - 244

PDP - 37,777

Ogbia LGA

APC - 16,319

LP - 57

PDP - 18,435

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC - 5,349

LP - 22

PDP - 18,465

With these results, Diri is expected to be declared the winner by INEC.

More to come...

