Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The recent development could be described as a shock as the candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa state, Udengs Eradiri has lost his polling unit to the opposition party.

Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party lost his polling unit to Governor Diri of the PDP. Photo credit: Udengs Eradiri, Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

Diri defeats Udengs at the Labour Party's candidate unit

As reported by ICIR, Udengs lost his polling unit to the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Douye Diri.

Governor Diri polled the majority of votes in unit 05, ward 10, Yenagoa local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Diri won 130 votes while Udengs won eight votes in the election at the ward, Vanguard report added.

In the same polling unit, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timipre Silva, a major rival to Diri, gathered 45 votes.

See the result:

PU 05, Ward 10, Yenagoa LG, Bayelsa state

LP: 08

APC: 45

PDP: 130

Diri also emerged victorious in the Yindimie compound square, polling unit 013, ward 10 in the Sagbama local government area of the state.

He polled 137 votes, while Sylva gathered 55 votes.

In Amadikurumor compound square, polling unit 014, ward 10, PDP gathered 195 votes and APC got 89 votes.

Eradiri gathered only one vote in unit 014 and no vote in 013, surprisingly.

Bayelsa governorship election: Winner emerges in governor Diri's polling unit

Earlier, Douye Diri emerged victorious at his polling unit.

Diri defeated his major contenders to emerge as the winner of the poll at the Sampou/Kalama Ward, PU 004, Kolokuma/Opokuma LG, Bayelsa state.

He polled a total of 218 votes while Sylva scored 0 votes, and Eradiri scored 0 as well.

Uzodimma, APC trailing as Anyanwu's PDP wins first polling unit in Imo

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP emerged victorious at the polling unit in Community School, Obodo, Araimo ward in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state.

The PDP garnered 77 votes, surpassing the APC, which obtained 17 votes, while the LP secured 4 votes.

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP's gubernatorial candidate, Samuel Anynawu, expressed optimism about winning the election after he voted at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School in Ikeduru LGA.

Source: Legit.ng