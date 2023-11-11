In the ongoing 2023 Kogi state governorship election, SDP's Murtala Ajaka secured victory in his polling unit, polling 273 votes

Additionally, Dino Melaye emerged victorious in his own polling unit at Iluafon quarters, Ijumu LGA, with 210 votes, defeating the APC candidate who received 22 votes

The results indicate a notable win for the SDP candidate in his unit and a substantial victory for the PDP candidate in his respective polling unit

Kogi state - Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023 Kogi state governorship election, has won his polling unit.

Ajaka, on Saturday, November 11, voted at Polling Unit 005 at Ward Owoli-apa 002, Okotonwa open space, Inikpi street, off Atta of Igala's palace, Kogi state.

Kogi Governorship Election: SDP's Murtala Ajaka Defeats APC, PDP in Polling Unit

While Ajaka polled 273, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, polled eight votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, polled only one vote.

Below is a breakdown of the result, according to TheCable.

SDP - 273

APC - 8

PDP - 1

Kogi guber: PDP's Dino Melaye wins own Polling Unit

Meanwhile, Melaye also won in his polling unit at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA.

The ex-lawmaker won his polling unit in a dominant version after securing 210 votes to decimate the APC's Ododo, who secured only 22 votes.

Below is the result at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi state.

PDP - 210

APC - 22

ADC - 7

PRP - 2

SDP - 1

NRM - 1

ADP - 1

