Lokoja, Kogi state - Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state has won the polling unit (PU) of his mentor, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Legit.ng reports that Bello's PU is in Agassa, Okene local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

Ododo floors Ajaka, Melaye in Bello's PU

While Ododo garnered 840 votes, his main challengers, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored zero votes.

The Cable shared the update on Saturday evening, November 11.

The Nation newspaper also noted the development.

Check out the result below:

APC: 840

PDP: 0

SDP: 0

Legit.ng reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the first off-cycle polls since the February/March general elections. Governorship elections were held in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

A total of 18 candidates, including Ododo, seek to replace the outgoing Governor Bello.

How Kogi governor would be elected

The governor of Kogi state is elected using a modified two-round system. To be elected in the first round, a candidate must receive the plurality of the vote and over 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the state's LGAs. If no candidate passes this threshold, a second round will be held between the top candidate and the next candidate to have received a plurality of votes in the highest number of LGAs.

