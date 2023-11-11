The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious at Community School, Obodo, Araimo ward in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The PDP garnered 77 votes, surpassing the All Progressives Congress (APC), which obtained 17 votes, while the Labour Party secured 4 votes.

Senator Anyanwu had boasted that he had never lost any election in his political career. Photo Credit: Senator Samuel Anyanwu

Legit.ng reported earlier that PDP gubernatorial candidate Samuel Anynawu expressed optimism about victory when he voted at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School in Ikeduru LGA.

Anynawu stated that if the election remained largely peaceful, he was confident of ultimately winning.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Honestly everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.

“INEC said that it will not count any votes in any place where there were records of violence. If the election is free and credible, I will win the elections.

“I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence would not be counted.”

Anyanwu reassert confidence in defeating Uzodimma

In the face of claims regarding the theft and fraudulent insertion of ballots in specific areas, Anyanwu asserted his unwavering commitment to securing victory in the election.

The gubernatorial candidate for the PDP emphasized that irrespective of governmental actions, he is confident in his ability to triumph.

He said:

“I have never lost an election, at least I have contested up to five times, I will win this again.”

