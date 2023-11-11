Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, expressed confidence in winning the ongoing gubernatorial election.

After casting his vote at Central Amaimo School in Ikeduru Local Government Area, he attributed his optimism to the public's dissatisfaction with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their eagerness for a change in governance.

Senator Anyanwu boasted that he has never lost an election in his political career. Photo Credit: Senator Samuel Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, Senator Anyanwu said:

“I am confident of victory because the people of Imo State are tired of the bad governance of the APC.

“They are tired of the insecurity, the poverty, and the unemployment. They are tired of the APC’s lies and propaganda."

Anyanwu reiterates confidence in defeating Uzodimma

Despite receiving credible reports of ballot snatching and stuffing in certain areas, Anyanwu remained steadfast, asserting that regardless of the government's actions, he believes he will emerge victorious.

He said:

“I have never lost an election, at least I have contested up to five times, I will win this again.”

The main rivals in the election include the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the APC, seeking a second term in office and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, who was once a federal lawmaker at the Senate representing the Imo North senatorial district.

