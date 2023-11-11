Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Douye Diri, the Bayelsa state governor and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, November 11, off-cycle election has emerged victorious at his polling unit.

Douye has defeated his major rivals at his polling unit in Bayelsa state. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Diri leads, wins his polling unit

Diri defeated his major contenders to emerge as the winner of the poll at the Sampou/Kalama Ward, PU 004, Kolokuma/Opokuma LG, Bayelsa state.

The governor who is seeking re-election and is locked in a contest with 15 other candidates including Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Udengs Eradiri, polled a total of 218 votes.

Sylva scored 0 vote and Eradiri scored 0 vote as well.

Below is the breakdown of the results from Diri's polling unit:

RESULTS

Diri wins his polling unit

Sampou/Kalama Ward, PU 004, Kolokuma/Opokuma LG, Bayelsa

APC: 0

ADP: 1

PDP: 218

LP: 0

