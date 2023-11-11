Murtala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, has alleged missing results sheets in Ogori

Ajaka stated that electoral officials "vanished" in Olamaboro, a local government area (LGA) in the southeast of Kogi

The governorship hopeful also claimed that the chairman of Igalamela LGA, who was apprehended with large cash has been freed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Muritala Ajaka, on Saturday, November 11, lamented the early reports of malpractice in several polling units in Kogi state.

Muritala, in a statement through his media aide, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said result sheets of the entire polling units and ward collation papers in Ogori-Magongo are missing, "according to our agents on the field".

Ajaka is not totally happy with the conduct of the Kogi state governorship election. Photo credit: @MuritalaYak

Source: UGC

Kogi poll: SDP candidate Ajake alleges malpractices

The SDP candidate alleged that party agents who went to ward collation centres in the early hours of Saturday, November 11, to inspect materials before accepting to take them to polling units discovered that no results sheets were available for any of the units or ward collation centres.

His statement partly reads:

"In Olamaboro Ward 5 where agents of all parties escorted the Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPO), Presiding Officers and other INEC Staff with security to the ward headquarters in Inele-Ugo last night, they went back to commence deployment of the materials to the polling units this morning and discovered that the entire INEC Staff, materials and the security personnel have all disappeared from the Roman Catholic Mission ( RCM) Primary School where they left them.

"The Chairman of Igalamela LGA a notorious thug with the street name of "Cross" was caught ferrying large amounts of cash in the early hours of this morning and paraded by securing agents but curiously he has been freed after pressures from above."

Kogi 2023 governorship election: Nigerians predict winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media predicted the possible winner in the Kogi state governorship election.

Though 18 candidates are participating in the poll, four are considered the top contenders based on the state's political history.

Kogi election: Pastor releases 'prophecy'

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Oyekale Matthew predicted electoral violence in Kogi state.

Pastor Matthew, who gave this warning via a Facebook post on Friday, November 10, said deadly political clashes would be witnessed in the northcentral state.

Pastor Matthew also predicted that Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would be "deprived of the seat".

Source: Legit.ng