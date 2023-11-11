Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Voting went wrong in Bayelsa state on Saturday morning, November 11, as armed thugs invaded polling units in the Southern Ijaw and Sagbama local government areas.

As reported by Daily Trust, the gunmen hijacked election materials in the affected community.

According to the report, the thugs first attacked the polling unit in Agorogbene units 6, 7, and 8 in ward 11 of Southern Ijaw, where they destroyed election materials.

Meanwhile, attempts by some voters to challenge the armed men were replied to with heavy gunshots, which further disrupted the voting exercise in the area.

Election on hold in some communities in Bayelsa state

They also stormed the registration area centre and carted away election materials from five out of the seven polling units.

At the Ogiadiama ward 9 in unit 14 of the Southern Ijaw local government area, gunmen stormed the unit but were repelled by security men.

Sporadic gunshots were also heard around the Abuja/Imbikiri area of Brass Ward 2. Thugs also attacked the registration centre in the Oginibiri in Brass ward 8.

Also, youths reportedly disrupted the electoral process and destroyed election materials at this polling unit in ward 4, Yenagoa local government, Bayelsa state, The Cable reported.

However, the police spokesman in Bayelsa state, CSP Asinim Butswat, is yet to confirm the troubling incident.

Why Nigeria must stop off-cycle elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Goodluck Jonathan has called for the dissolution of the off-season elections.

The former Nigerian leader urged the National Assembly to work towards stopping the off-season elections because it does not conform to global practices.

The off-cycle election is ongoing in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

Jonathan said:

“I’m worried about this issue of off-season election because it does not conform with global best practices.”

INEC officials retreat to boats as youths fight in Bayelsa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC officials retreated to boats as youths fought at the Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Bayelsa.

The development, however, has affected the ongoing electioneering process in the area.

