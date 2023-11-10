The last time that residents of Kogi state elected their governor on the 16th of November 2019, violence nearly marred the exercise

The election, which returned incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello for his second and final term, was disrupted in many polling units in Lokoja – the state capital – and many other parts of the state

A cleric, Pastor Oyekale Matthew, has shared his prediction concerning the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election and went further to suggest a loss for Senator Dino Melaye

Lokoja Kogi state - Pastor Oyekale Matthew has predicted electoral violence in Kogi state.

Pastor Matthew, who gave this warning via a Facebook post on Friday, November 10, said deadly political clashes would be witnessed in the northcentral state.

Cleric makes projection, suggests Dino Melaye won't win.

Kogi election: Pastor releases 'prophecy'

Pastor Matthew also predicted that Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would be "deprived of the seat".

The cleric forecasted litigation post the election.

He wrote:

"Prophecy concerning Kogi election. Kogite, pray for your state. I saw in the spirit that there was bloodshed in some parts.

"Also I see that Dino was deprived of the seat and was fighting that it belongs to him!"

"I see blood in Kogi": Pastor Suleman

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Eneojo Suleman, Senior Pastor at the Hill of Shalom Global Ministry, said the coming Kogi state governorship election "is going to be tough".

Pastor Suleman said he sees the election marred by deadly clashes.

"Kogi election would favour APC" - Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, tipped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the governorship election in Kogi state on Saturday, November 111.

Ahmed Ododo is the anointed candidate of Governor Bello.

Kogi: "Murtala Ajaka won't win", Prophet Ikuru

Legit.ng also reported that the Founder of the Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, ruled out the possibility of Muritala Ajaka (SDP candidate) winning the coming Kogi state governorship election.

Prophet Ikuru said although Ajaka is perhaps the most popular contestant, he has no "spiritual clearance", adding that Ajaka 'might become another Peter Obi'.

