Kogi is set for off-cycle governorship elections on November 11, with 18 candidates participating, including top contenders Usman Ahmed Ododo (APC), Dino Melaye (PDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP), and Leke Abejide (ADC).

A Legit.ng Twitter poll predicts Dino Melaye as the likely winner with 54.4%, followed by Usman Ahmed Ododo at 26%

However, it's important to note that the poll is speculative, and the official winner will be declared by INEC after the voting process

Lokoja, Kogi state - Kogi is one of the three states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the off-cycle governorship elections on Saturday, November 11.

Ahead of the election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

An online poll predicts PDP's Dino Melaye will win the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state.

According to INEC's data, 18 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Kogi governorship election: Who are the top contenders?

Though 18 candidates are participating in the poll, four are considered the top contenders based on the state's political history. They are:

Usman Ahmed Ododo (APC)

Dino Melaye (PDP)

Muritala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP)

Leke Abejide (ADC)

Who will win Kogi guber election? Dino Melaye predicted as winner

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 54.4% of the respondents said Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would win the election, while 26% went for Usman Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, 14.9% of the respondents predicted that the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, would win while the remaining 4.7% went for Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting will be conducted by INEC, and the winner will be officially declared by the electoral body.

Kogi governorship election: Primate Ayodele predicts winner

In another report, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has tipped the ruling APC to win the governorship election in Kogi state.

Making a prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated poll, Primate Ayodele said the SDP, the PDP, and others will fail in their bid to displace the APC.

The cleric said the opposition parties failed to unite against the APC. t

