Kogi state, Lokoja - A few hours to the end of the Saturday, November 11, off-cycle election in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to cast his vote.

Dino Melaye is yet to vote as DSS arrives at his polling unit in Kogi state

As it stands the PDP candidate is yet to arrive at his ward in his hometown but The Punch reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, arrived at the Melaye's polling unit, in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi state.

Melaye is one of the governorship candidates vying for the top executive seat in the state but he is yet to do the needful regarding the electoral process in his state.

APC supporter taunts Dino Melaye

Reacting to the development, a staunch supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a post shared on X page (formerly Twitter) asserted that Dino Melaye is reportedly scared for his life.

According to the X user, @AsiwajuOladimej, due to fear, the senator is yet to perform his civic responsibility.

He tweeted:

"PDP Governorship candidate, Dino Melaye is yet to cast his vote. In fact, they are yet to see him at his polling unit.

"Abi Egbon Dino dey fear to come out and vote ni."

Dino Melaye raises alarm over filled results sheets in Kogi state

Legit.ng reported earlier that Dino Melaye, in the ongoing governorship election in Kogi state, accused the APC of compromising the election in polling units across Ogori/Magogo local government area of the state.

The PDP candidate made the allegation in a video posted on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, shortly after he cast his vote at his polling unit.

In the sheet shared by the former senator, the ruling APC garnered the highest number of votes. Melaye said: "Already filled result sheets before accreditation."

INEC opens up on alleged filled result sheets in Kogi

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was aware of the discovery of results sheets that have been filled in some polling units in the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

This was disclosed in a short and terse statement the electoral body issued on its Twitter page about the ongoing election in the North Central State on Saturday, November 11.

INEC's comment was in response to the allegation made by Murtala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State.

