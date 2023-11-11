Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Orlu, Imo state - Eze Emmanuel Okeke, the chairman of the Imo council of traditional rulers, has denied diverting electoral materials meant for Orlu local government area (LGA) of the state to his palace.

Okeke was reacting to the allegations that he collaborated with members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack and divert electoral materials belonging to seven wards in the area to his palace.

The off-cycle election is holding in Imo state. Photo credits; @inecnigeria, @AwardsFihla

Source: Twitter

Imo election: Monarch rejects allegation against him

Legit.ng understands that Labour Party (LP) agents had accused the monarch of conspiring with APC members in Imo state to divert electoral containers gathered at the Okigwe stadium and moving them to the local government secretariat in Okigwe where no other agent is allowed in except the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But reacting to the allegation, Okeke said there was nothing of such going on in his palace, The Nation reported on Saturday, November 11.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng