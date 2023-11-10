Imo state is one of three states where INEC is conducting off-cycle governorship elections on November 11

A Legit.ng Twitter poll reveals social media predictions for the election, with Athan Achonu of the Labour Party leading at 44.9%, followed by Hope Uzodimma (APC) at 37.4%, and Samuel Anyanwu (PDP) at 17.8%

Note that the poll is speculative, and the official winner will be declared by INEC after the voting process

Owerri, Imo state - Imo is one of the three states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the off-cycle governorship elections on Saturday, November 11.

Ahead of the election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

An online poll predicts LP's Athan Achonu will win the 2023 governorship election in Imo state. Photo credits: Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

According to INEC's data, 17 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Imo governorship election: Who are the top contenders?

Though 17 candidates are participating in the poll, three are considered the top contenders based on the state's political history. They are:

Hope Uzodimma (APC)

Samuel Anyanwu (PDP)

Athan Achonu (Labour Party)

Who will win Imo guber election? Athan Achonu predicted as winner

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 44.9% of the respondents said Athan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party, would win the election, while 37.4% went for Hope Uzodimma of the APC.

Lastly, 17.8% of the respondents predicted that the PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, would win.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting will be conducted by INEC, and the winner will be officially declared by the electoral body.

Imo governorship election: Cleric predicts winner

Meanwhile, Apostle Ako Anthony of the Mountain of Christ Prayer Ministry International has predicted a win for the APC in the forthcoming Imo governorship election.

The cleric, during a Facebook Live on Wednesday, November 8, monitored by Legit.ng, said Governor Uzodimma would triumph over Anyanwu, Achonu, and others.

According to the Apostle Anthony, Uzodimma would “take back” his ‘mandate’ “by all means”.

