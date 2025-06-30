Manchester United have paid glowing tributes to former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo ahead of the 2025/26 pre-season matches

The Red Devils recognised nine other ex-players, including Edison Cavani, who made an impact during their time at the club

The AFCON bronze medallist is the first Nigerian player to sign for the 20-time English Premier League title

Manchester United were unimpressive during the 2024/25 season in all competitions.

The Red Devils finished in 15th place in the English Premier League season, managing to score 44 goals in 38 matches.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winners recorded 11 wins, 9 draws, and 18 losses, marking their worst league finish in 50 years.

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match against LASK at Old Trafford in England. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The 13-time FA Cup winners lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur by 1-0 in Bilbao, meaning the club would be absent from any European competition next season, per BBC.

Man United pay tributes to Ighalo, nine others

Manchester United have recognised the efforts of some of their former players by paying tribute to them.

In a post on X, the one-time UEFA Europa League winners revealed that their post-season got them feeling nostalgic.

The club celebrated former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, who is the first Nigerian to play for the English team. Other players mentioned are: Chris Smalling, Edison Cavani, Chicharito, Jesse Lingard, Shinji Kagawa, Aex Telles, Juan Mata, Radamel Falcao, and Fred.

Odion Ighalo at Manchester United

Manchester United signed Nigerian international Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on a one-year loan under former Ole Gunner Solskjaer during the 2019/20 season, per Sky Sports.

During Ighalo's spell, Manchester United finished in third place behind league winners Liverpool and Manchester City (second).

The 36-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils against Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 (second leg), scoring his first goal as the Red Devils won 5-0 per UEFA.

Other stats:

Europa League: Ighalo made 5 appearances, scoring 2 goals.

FA Cup: He featured in 3 matches, netting 3 goals, including a notable brace against Derby County in the fifth round.

Premier League: He played 1 match, coming on as a substitute.

Other Competitions: He also appeared in 2 EFL Cup matches.

Ighalo currently plays for relegated Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League, per Transfermarkt.

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the FA Cup Quarterfinal match against Norwich City in England. Photo by: Matthew Peters/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United pre-season fixtures

Manchester United will commence their 2025/26 preseason matches on July 19 against Leeds United.

According to Goal, the 20-time EPL winners have lined up a total of five matches before the commencement of the 2026/26 football season.

The Red Devils lost their first post-season match to ASEAN All-Stars 01 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 before recording a 3-1 win at the Hong Kong Stadium two days later.

Tottenham beat Man United in Europa League final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brennan Johnson’s first-half strike secured a historic 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United in the Europa League final, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the North London side.

The highly anticipated final, held at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, delivered a night to remember for Spurs fans across the world.

