Victor Osimhen’s loan spell at Galatasaray ends today, June 30, 2025, and he is set to return to Napoli

The Super Eagles star has yet to agree to join any other club and will resume pre-season training in Naples

Turkish champions Galatasaray printed his name on their jersey for next season and have sold millions

Galatasaray have made the bold step of printing Victor Osimhen’s jersey for next season and have sold millions despite reports he will return to Napoli.

Osimhen will officially become a full-time Napoli player tomorrow, July 1, 2025, with his season-long loan contract with Galatasaray set to expire at 11:59 pm today.

According to Football Italia, the club have ordered him to return to the club's training facilities in Naples for routine medical checks ahead of pre-season on July 14.

The striker will only avoid the awkward reunion if he agrees to join another club before that day. Al-Hilal and Galatasaray are the two clubs who have made concrete offers.

He has turned down multiple proposals worth €45 million from the Saudi Pro League club, and has yet to respond to the Turkish champions’ €26 million offer.

Other clubs, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus, reportedly contacted his representatives before he flew to Nigeria for his holiday two weeks ago.

Osimhen breaks Galatasaray's jersey sales record

Galatasaray made the bold move of printing Osimhen’s number 45 jersey for next season after launching their new kit even though there is no agreement beyond June 30.

The move has given fans assurance that the striker will stay at the club next season and have ordered the jersey in their numbers from the club's official store.

According to Fotomac, Osimhen has broken the club's record for jersey sales after millions of fans stormed the jersey store and shared on social media that Osimhen is here.

Galatasaray agree deal with Osimhen?

The same publication reported that the two parties have reportedly agreed on a deal to continue together next season, and it will become official in July.

It added that he is expected to arrive in Istanbul in the coming days to sign a four-year contract with a big unveiling ceremony planned.

Pundit urges Galatasaray to wait

The Galatasaray board are reportedly weary of waiting on Victor Osimhen, who has yet to give a green light to their offer, even though it is the highest among European clubs.

Turkish football commentator Ugur Karakullukçu has urged the club to wait amid ongoing positive talks.

“Talks are going positively about Osimhen. He could not get to the point he wanted with European teams… You can wait for Osimhen, there is no problem with that,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

Osimhen unbothered by Napoli rumours

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is unbothered by rumours that he has been ordered to return to Napoli next month for routine medical checks ahead of pre-season.

The former LOSC Lille striker is still in Lagos for his holiday and is cruising around in his recently-acquired Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he bought for ₦900 million.

