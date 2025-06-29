Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has dropped another cryptic post about the second case filed by the Federal Government against her

The suspended senator said the FG filed the case on behalf of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan explained how she is preparing her look ahead of Monday, June 30, 2025 case.,,,9 am

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has dropped another cryptic post regarding the upcoming case filed against her by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the case was filed on behalf of Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello.

Natasha speaks on how she's preparing her look for the case against FG. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

According to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the case will come up on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the FCT Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Kogi Central senator made this known via a post shared on her Facebook page on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan posted a dog covered in a scarf with a toothpick to depict how she is preparing her look for the case.

She wrote:

“Me: Preparing my look for the 2nd Federal Government of Nigeria’s case against me filed on behalf of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Ex-Gov Gov. Yahaya Bello, coming up tomorrow, the 30th of June 2025, at the Abuja Federal High Court No. 5 at 9 am.

“Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

“Proudly, Kogi Central 🙂🇳🇬❤️

Reactions as Natasha prepares for case against FG

Trendypro Makeovers

Me: looking at them as they fail again!!

Me: As I have told them U mother their mother’s ancestors, and they fail to understand…

Winning is part of ur name❤️

Go in and make us proud, ma’am…

Victory is ours💘

Rofeeyah Ohunene Abdulmaleek

All the best!

Once a comrade, always a comrade!

Aura for Aura 100% 🤣🤣🤣

Suleiman Ohunene Zainab

Na senator Natasha H Akpoti Dem get for mind wey Dem prepare this meme. You came to my mind when I first saw this meme. I wish you success all the way. May truth prevail.

Sylvester Ogbolu-Otutu

It is good to see Senator Natasha H Akpoti-Uduaghan that you are feeling in a lighter mood, and not perturbed.

Why was the Rabbit 🐇 smoking a pipe? Because the rabbit was smarter than the hunter, and was not afraid.

Haymaker Chris

This woman too like vawulence...I too love you biko 😂❤️❤️

Natasha sends message to Akpabio amid court case

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan released a fresh post amid her case at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

The President Tinubu-led federal government previously filed a suit against the Kogi Central representative.

The Peoples Democratic Party senator said she remained unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic for standing by her truth.

Court rejects FG’s application to remand Natasha

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the FCT High Court sitting at Maitama granted N50 million bail to the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Chizoba Orji rejected the application of the Federal Government to remand Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in prison custody.

The judge, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, subsequently adjourned the case till September 23 for trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng