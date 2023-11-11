As the people of Kogi head to the polls, the military has intercepted three unidentified black Land Cruisers

The vehicle and its occupants were arrested on election morning at Itakpe Junction

Recall that movement had been restricted in the state due to the governorship election

Kogi state, Lokoja - The turnout at the commencement of the Kogi state governorship election looked encouraging, as monitored by Legit.ng on Arise TV on Saturday, November 11.

Military arrest suspected occupants in unidentified vehicles

But in a twist of event, three unidentified black land cruisers have been intercepted by the military special forces on election duty in Kogi state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the military personnel intercepted the vehicles on Saturday morning at Itakpe Junction en route to the Okene area of the state.

Movement restricted in Kogi state

There is a restriction of vehicular movement in the state from midnight on Friday, November 10, to 6pm on Saturday, November 11, as voters elect a new governor.

Security officials have been placed at strategic points across Kogi state to restrict movement during the election, The Punch reported.

The three vehicles and their occupants were suspected by the military and arrested immediately.

