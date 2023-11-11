Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has cast his vote in the Okene Agassa, Okene local government area of the state on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Kogi gov Bello, wife, others arrive polling unit, cast they vote

Governor Bello conducted his civic responsibility at his LGA, amid tight security in the area.

In a report monitored by Legit.ng correspondent on Arise News TV, the governor was accompanied by his wife who also voted, and other security personnel, in what was observed to be a seamless exercise in the area.

Although the governor is not returning as a sitting governor, he has his preferred candidate, Usman Ododo whom he is pleased to hand over power to, following the outcome of today's exercise.

However, who he voted for remains unknown, The Cable report added.

Voters vote in Kogi state

As reported by PM News, voting commenced early at Polling Unit 11 Okene Agassa where Governor Yahaya Bello will cast his vote in the ongoing November 11 governorship election.

INEC officials arrived as early as 7:30 am and commenced the voting process at exactly 8:30 a.m.

The process is currently going smoothly as confirmed by newsmen in the area.

Military intercepts 3 ‘unidentified’ vehicles, arrests occupants as Kogi decides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three unidentified black land cruisers had been intercepted by the military special forces on election duty in the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the military personnel intercepted the vehicles on Saturday morning at Itakpe Junction, en route to Okene area of the state.

INEC officials stranded in Kogi over transportation to polling units

Legit.ng also reported that electoral officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are reportedly stranded in Lokoja.

INEC officials assigned to different polling units in Lokoja for the November 11 governorship elections are currently facing a predicament at the Ajayi Crowther Memorial School.

Despite receiving the necessary electoral materials, including corps members and other ad-hoc staff hired for the election, the officials find themselves stranded due to a lack of transportation to their designated polling units.

