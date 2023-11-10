Timipre Sylva has been cleared to participate in the Bayelsa governorship election slated for Saturday, November 11.

This was confirmed after the appellate court in Abuja dismissed the application seeking his disqualification from the election.

In its ruling, the court noted that the litigant application lacked merit and was non-justifiable.

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has rejected an appeal to prevent Timipre Sylva from participating in the Bayelsa state governorship election on Saturday, November 11.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Binta Zubar, deemed the appeal by Hon Isikima Ogbomade Johnson as lacking merit, stating that the case was non-justiceable and brought in bad faith.

The court supported Sylva's argument that he did not take the oath of office twice, as his initial election as Bayelsa State Governor was annulled by courts, leading to a subsequent valid election.

The judgment also dismissed claims that the APC's primary election on April 14, which nominated Sylva, violated relevant laws, citing evidence from INEC and APC that demonstrated legal compliance.

As reported by The Nation, the court said:

“From the uncontroverted independent report of INEC, it was clear beyond any doubt that a valid primary election was conducted by APC and monitored by the electoral umpire as required by law.”

Also, the court deemed the appellant's case as statute-barred, having been filed outside the 14-day legal timeframe for pre-election matters.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the Federal High Court's earlier decision, imposing a cost of N1 million against the appellant, Mrs Johnson, who had sought to disqualify Sylva on the grounds of alleged dual election and improper conduct of the primary election.

