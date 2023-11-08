Bishop Mathew Kukah has revealed the major problem he had with former President Muhammadu Buhari

The cleric hinted that he has no personal beef with Buhari, rather he is not impressed with his leadership style

Bishop Kukah hinted further that he was shocked at how Buhari's ministers speak about the ex-president

Sokoto state, Sokoto - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Reverend Father Mathew Kukah, has made a surprising revelation about Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bishop Kukah speaks on Buhari's government

In an interview, the cleric stated that he was shocked to hear what former President Buhari’s ministers were saying about him and his government.

He made this known in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, November 8, Daily Trust reported.

Kukah who was one of the fiercest critics of Buhari and his administration, hinted he has no personal grudge against the former president, Vanguard reported.

“There was nothing I said about President Buhari that was personal, that was disrespectful, I just felt he was doing things, that is, especially in the area of managing our diversity and look;

“I’m talking to ministers now who served in that government; I cannot call names. I am shocked to hear the kind of things people are saying about those who served in that government; that is for another day,” he said.

Kukah shares the major problem he had with Buhari

Speaking further, Bishop Kukah said the only problem he had with Buhari was his inability to manage the country’s diversity.

The cleric claimed that the former president had made Nigeria more vulnerable and succeeded in splitting the country.

“Could have been done better”: Femi Adesina speaks on Buhari’s regrets

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, an aide to Buhari, said his principal has regrets because he felt some things could have been done better.

Adesina said Buhari before he left office, expressed disappointment at how certain things were not done right, the Guardian reported.

He stated this while speaking at a programme tagged Media Dialogue with Femi Adesina, organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, September 20.

Bishop Kukah speaks on his conversation with Buhari's aide Femi Adesina

In another report, Bishop Kukah revealed his discussion with the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Kukah said he has always been frank with people in power.

The cleric's interview came days after he accused President Buhari's administration of nepotism and failure in fulfilling his campaign promises to the masses.

Femi Adesina blasts Bishop Kukah for attacking Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adesina, a former media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has lambasted the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for accusing the immediate past government of corruption.

Kukah said corruption became its ugliest during the eight years of the Buhari administration.

He stated this on Monday, July 9, while speaking at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

