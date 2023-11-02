President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, have been compared by the former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu

Shittu, while reacting to the recent ministerial retreat of President Tinubu's administration, said Buhari was a very reserved person

The former minister added that Buhari never ask ministers how they run their ministries, adding that Tinubu should avoid such mistake of lack of accountability

Former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, has made a comparison between the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

While speaking on Channels Television's politics today on Wednesday, November 1, Shittu said Buhari did not ask his ministers for an explanation of how they run the affairs of their ministries.

Shittu made the comment while reacting to the current retreat that President Tinubu's ministers are attending.

Shittu comments on Tinubu's administrative style

The Oyo-born politician's comment reads in part:

“Buhari did not give anybody any threat. As I said, Buhari is not Tinubu, and Tinubu is not Buhari. What I know of Buhari, with all due respect to him, he is a more reserved person. When he gives a job to somebody, he will never ask how they go about it.

“I have to say this for the national interest so that the government who comes after him should do something about it. In the Buhari government, if you don’t go and meet him, probably in the next four years, he will not ask about you."

The former minister further noted that the administration of former President Buhari lacked supervision, while urging the Tinubu's government not to make the same mistake.

Shittu maintained that Tunubu has shown commitment that he was trying to do things differently, adding that the current administration still needs to lead a transparent and quantifiable supervision of the ministries.

See video of the interview here:

