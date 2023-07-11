Femi Adesina said the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah is pained because Muhammadu Buhari did not patronise him

Buhari's media aide stated after Kukah Nigeria witnessed the ugliest face of corruption during the Buhari administration

Adesina, on Tuesday, July 11, via his Twitter handle @FemAdesina, wrote, "As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”

Femi Adesina, a former media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has lambasted the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for accusing the immediate past government of corruption.

Daily Trust reported that Kukah had said corruption became its ugliest during the 8 years of the Buhari administration.

Addsina says Bishop Kukah is “Pained He Got No Patronage from Buhari”. Photo Credit: Femi Adesina/May D

He stated this on Monday, July 9, while speaking at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

Kukah said:

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,”

Reacting to Kukah’s criticism, Adesina said Kukah was pained because Buhari didn’t “patronize” him like the previous government.

On Tuesday, July 11, via his Twitter handle @FemAdesina, he wrote:

“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us.”

