The war of words between the presidency and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese does not seem to be ending soon

This is because Bishop Mathew Kukah has said that his job is to criticise those in authority to the benefit of the masses

According to the cleric, he met with Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson at the Presidential Villa where they had a one-on-one conversation

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has revealed his discussion with the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Kukah said he has always been frank with people in power.

The cleric's interview comes days after he accused President Buhari's administration of nepotism and failure in fulfilling his campaign promises to the

In response to the cleric, Adesina said Bishop Kukah failed in his responsibility as a morale authority.

However, after a visit to the Presidential Villa, Kukah said he had a short conversation with Adesina.

His words:

“I always tell people that frankly, I don’t worry about criticism because I consider myself as an academic. I never take offense when somebody doesn’t agree with me.

“Femi has got a job to do, he is actually being paid to do the job. I got my own job. But there is nothing personal about it. I read a lot of their criticisms; they don’t bother me because some of them are meant to move away from the things I had said."

Further speaking, the cleric said he read Adesina's statement and does not think there is a need for a response.

He added:

“I read his statement; I didn’t think there is any reason for me to respond to what they have to say. And I remember the last time I was in the Villa, Femi said to me rather jokingly ‘Bishop you are always criticizing my government; so you have come today.

"I told him I was criticizing government before you came and I will criticize government when you are gone.”

