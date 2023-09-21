Femi Adesina recently made a revelation about his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari

The former Special Adviser on Media to Buhari said his principal had regrets as president of Nigeria

According to Adesina, Buhari thinks some things could have been handled and carried out in a much better way

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osun State - Femi Adesina, a former Special Adviser on Media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said his principal has regrets because he felt some things could have been done better.

Adesina said Buhari before he left office, expressed disappointment at how certain things were not done right, the Guardian reported.

Adesina says Buhari had some regrets Phot Credit: Femi Adesina/Muhammadu

Source: Facebook

Buhari had regrets

He stated this while speaking at a programme tagged Media Dialogue with Femi Adesina, organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, September 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“There is no living being that will not regret certain things. It was one of the questions I asked the President.

“Before we left the office, I sat with him for about two hours and asked him every question under the sun. And when we finished, he asked what I gave to the Chief of Protocol that he had given so long a time with him. There was no question I didn’t ask. There were things he (Buhari) felt could have been done better.”

Buhari’s Former aide Femi Adesina gets new appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has gotten a new appointment as Executive Vice Chairman at The Sun Newspapers.

Adesina, who disclosed this during an interview with The Crest, added that he will resume his new role on September 1.

Adesina explained that the founder of the organisation, Senator Orji Kalu approved the appointment."

Femi Adesina blasts Bishop Kukah for attacking Buhari

Femi Adesina, a former media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has lambasted the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for accusing the immediate past government of corruption.

Kukah said corruption became its ugliest during the eight years of the Buhari administration.

He stated this on Monday, July 9, while speaking at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

List of Nigerians who worked with Buhari who have gotten new appointments

Since the expiration of their principal’s tenure on Monday, May 29, 2023, a couple of prominent Nigerians who worked with former president, Muhammadu Buhari, have embraced other roles.

While an individual like Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji who worked under the Buhari administration has been tapped by President Tinubu to mobilise revenue for Nigeria, a lot haven’t had such privilege.

Source: Legit.ng