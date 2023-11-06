Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) said he was absent at the Supreme Court because he was out of the country

He explained that he received notice for the date the Supreme Court wanted to deliver its verdict on his appeals while travelling abroad

The apex court in its judgment on 26th October 2023 affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has explained the reason for his absence at the Supreme Court during the hearing of the appeal filed against the PEPT verdict.

Obi said his absence was due to a pre-arranged international commitment, The Punch reported.

He added that he received the notice for the apex court judgement while travelling outside the country.

He disclosed this at the World Press Conference held at the LP campaign headquarters in Abuja, on Monday, November 6.

“About a fortnight ago, I was travelling abroad on a prior scheduled engagement when I received the notice that the Supreme Court would give judgment on 26th October 2023 on our challenge to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court. That judgment has since been delivered as scheduled.”

Peter Obi finally reacts to Supreme Court’s judgment

Obi, however, said the judgment would not signify the end of the Obidient movement

The former Anambra state governor said with the legal battle over, the Labour Party was now in opposition.

Obi alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory.

He said the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, and substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC".

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said he hopes that the National Assembly will further amend the electoral act to clarify the position of the law, especially as regards the issue of electronic transmission of results.

Effiong urged Atiku Abubakar and Obi to take up the work of the opposition and start to checkmate Tinubu's administration.

