Nigeria

Just In: Senate Approves Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers, Gives NDLEA Boost

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The Senate has approved the death penalty for anyone prosecuted and convicted for drug trafficking in Nigeria
  • The decision of the upper chamber followed the consideration of the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Drugs and Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 report
  • Senator Mohammed Monguno, the chairman of the committee, presented the report to the senators during plenary

Senate on Thursday, May 9, approved the death penalty for those convicted on the charge of drug trafficking in the country.

The punishment prescribed in the extant NDLEA Act is a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The senate has passed the death penalty for anyone guilty of drug trafficking while amending the NDLEA Act
Senate passed death penalty bill for drug traffickers Photo Credit: @ndlea_nigeria, @SPNigeria
Source: Twitter

How the senate passed death penalty law

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of a report of the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Drugs and Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North), Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters, presented the report during plenary.

The bill, which passed its third reading, aims to update the list of dangerous drugs, strengthen the operations of the NDLEA, review penalties, and empower the establishment of laboratories.

Section 11 of the current act prescribes that “any person who, without lawful authority, imports, manufactures, produces, processes, plants or grows the drugs popularly known as cocaine, LSD, heroin or any other similar drugs shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for life” was amended to reflect a stiffer penalty of death.

Drug Trafficking: How Ndume moved for death penalty

Although the report did not recommend a death penalty for the offence, during consideration, Senator Ali Ndume moved that the life sentence should be upgraded to the death penalty.

During a clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, put the amendment on the death penalty to a voice vote and ruled that the “ayes” had it.

But Senator Adams Oshiomhole objected to the ruling, saying that the “nays” had it.

He argued that matters of life and death should not be treated hurriedly, but Barau said it was too late, as he failed to call for division immediately after his ruling.

The bill was subsequently read for the third time and passed by the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng

