Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory.

Obi, during a 'world press conference' on Monday, November 6, said the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC itself as well as matters of perjury". INEC is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an agency that oversees elections in Nigeria.

Obi (left) faults Supreme Court's judgement. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi unhappy with Supreme Court's verdict

The LP chieftain stated that the allegations made concerning the electoral process that brought Tinubu to power were "hefty", and "should not be treated with levity".

His words:

"Setting legal issues aside, the Supreme Court exhibited a disturbing aversion to public opinion just as it abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy. It is, therefore, with great dismay that I observe that the Court’s decision contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of a technical glitch, substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC itself as well as matters of perjury, identity theft, and forgery that have been brought to light in the course of this election matter.

"These were hefty allegations that should not to be treated with levity. More appalling, the Supreme Court judgement willfully condoned breaches of the Constitution relative to established qualifications and parameters for candidates in presidential elections."

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku Abubakar and Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Obi's did not have a solid legal basis.

