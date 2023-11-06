Peter Obi on Monday, November 6, addressed a World Press Conference where he stated his position on the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Thursday, October 26

The former Anambra governor insisted that Nigeria has a big problem, condemning the apex court's judgment which affirmed Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's duly elected president

Obi described the court's judgment as a breach of the citizens’ trust in the judiciary while noting he will continue in his quest to fight for a Nigeria founded and grounded on the rule of law

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi speaks on supreme court judgment, hints on next move

Obi, however, said the judgment would not signify the end of the Obidient movement, The Nation reported.

The former Anambra state governor said with the legal battle over, the Labour Party was now in opposition.

He said his resolve for a new Nigeria was still intact.

Obi broke his silence on the Supreme Court judgment at a news conference on Monday, November 6, in Abuja, Channels TV report added.

