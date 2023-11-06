BREAKING: Presidential Hopeful, Peter Obi Addresses World Press Conference After Supreme Court Loss
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will address a world press conference on Monday, November 6.
The LP disclosed this in a terse statement.
LP's Obi to address Nigerians
According to the opposition party, the conference will be held at Obi's campaign headquarters in Abuja at 2 p.m.
The LP said:
"Important Info: World Press Conference to be addressed by His Excellency Peter 0bi is scheduled for 2pm today at Campaign HQ."
Legit.ng understands that one of the issues will speak on is the Supreme Court's judgement which dismissed his cases against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
More to come...
