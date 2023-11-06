Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Presidential Hopeful, Peter Obi Addresses World Press Conference After Supreme Court Loss
Politics

BREAKING: Presidential Hopeful, Peter Obi Addresses World Press Conference After Supreme Court Loss

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will address a world press conference on Monday, November 6.

The LP disclosed this in a terse statement.

Peter Obi/Peter Obi news/Peter Obi news today/Labour Party
Photo credit: Senator Athan Nneji Achonu
Source: Facebook

LP's Obi to address Nigerians

According to the opposition party, the conference will be held at Obi's campaign headquarters in Abuja at 2 p.m.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The LP said:

"Important Info: World Press Conference to be addressed by His Excellency Peter 0bi is scheduled for 2pm today at Campaign HQ."

Legit.ng understands that one of the issues will speak on is the Supreme Court's judgement which dismissed his cases against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel