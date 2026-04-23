A Nigerian bride could not hide her pain after she was asked to wipe off all her makeup before entering the church

A video showed a lady helping her wipe off the makeup while she sobbed over the unexpected situation

Mixed reactions followed the video, as some netizens supported the church while others criticised the church's rule

A Nigerian bride broke down on her wedding day after she was instructed to remove her cosmetics before stepping into church.

The bride was deeply heartbroken as the directive was carried out moments before the ceremony was due to begin in church.

Bride cries like baby after being asked to wipe off her make-up. Photo credit: @Harmony Effect/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride asked to remove her makeup

The clip was shared to TikTok by @Harmony Effect and captured the emotional scene as another lady assisted in clearing the bride’s face.

The caption attached to the clip explained that makeup was not permitted in the building, which led to the decision to wipe off everything that had been applied.

Throughout the process, the bride seemed emotional and teary while the removal took place.

Reactions as bride wipes off make-up

Viewers who watched the video online expressed differing opinions regarding the development.

Bride in tears as she's forced to wipe off her make-up before entering church. Photo credit: @ozgurcankaya.

Source: Getty Images

A part of the audience on TikTok agreed with the stance taken by the religious institution and maintained that rules concerning appearance should be respected.

Another group of commenters opposed the action and argued that the timing and manner of enforcement caused unnecessary pain for someone celebrating an important personal milestone.

The situation happened at the entrance of the church, where the bride was stopped and informed that she could not proceed with her face made up.

A lady had also assisted to ensure that all traces of the products were eliminated before she was allowed to continue.

The bride’s visible sorrow during the event drew sympathy from many who watched the recording and felt the approach lacked compassion given the occasion.

@Jen_Jen said:

"There are some churches that don’t allow the women to wear makeup, earrings, jeans, can’t put perm in their hair. The list goes on and on."

@ykthatluv.is.rage said:

"I don’t see how ppl be grown asl n still let family do this kinda stuff to them. Like stand up Youre a grown woman Who has her live whole life for herself stop letting this ppl do this shi to u."

@Lisbeth said:

"What church are y’all going to it’s a WEDDING, I don’t think God would mind anyone wearing a little makeup to a church in general."

@Mary_x said:

"Either the wedding would have taken place outside or we skip the church part. Registry dey there and we will pray for our union in our home."

@cosmicblooms added:

"We opted to have ours at a hall because the place we was going had this same rule. So sorry this happened to you."

See the clip below:

Bride cries on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian bride breaking down on her wedding day and insisting that she's tired went viral on social media.

In a video, it seemed like the bride was taking photos on her special day when she got tired and desired to rest for a while.

Source: Legit.ng