Atiku Abubakar has expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the election petition appeal at the Supreme Court last week

The former vice president said although the Supreme Court has decided, "history will vindicate me"

Atiku was speaking at a world press conference on the presidential election petition judgement in Abuja on Monday, October 30

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 election, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu did not win the poll.

Atiku said this at the NEC Hall of the PDP, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, the venue of his 'world press conference'. The conference is monitored by Legit.ng.

Daily Trust also reported that Atiku said the outcome of the suit filed against the election shows that “all is not well”.

The 76-year-old posited that what Nigeria is dealing with is bigger than just a presidential election.

He said his evidence shows that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violated the electoral act and procedure to declare Tinubu president.

He said:

“The Supreme Court outcome even though final shows that all is not well."

Why Atiku lost at Supreme Court

