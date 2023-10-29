Atiku, Obi urged to support Tinubu to move Nigeria forward

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been called upon to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the Supreme Court judgement

former Zamfara Central senator, Kabiru Marafa, made the call, urging Atiku and Obi to bury their differences and support Tinubu

Marafa said Atiku and Obi should consider the plight of the masses following the removal of the fuel subsidy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A former Zamfara Central senator, Kabiru Marafa, has explained why presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) should support President Bola Tinubu.

Marafa said Atiku and Obi should bury their differences and support Tinubu to move Nigeria forward, Daily Trust reported.

APC chieftain urges Atiku, Obi to join hands with Tinubu Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain stated this while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“They have exhausted their rights. So, it is over. Let us now move to building Nigeria. Let us now look at the plight of the masses. You know things are very difficult and hard, which is occasioned by the removal of subsidy which is a must. I was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Petroleum Downstream. So, I know what is happening in the area. Also, the rate of the dollar is adding to the difficulties in the country.”

He added:

“My prayer and wish for them is to bury their differences and join hands with Mr. President to move the country forward, especially given the problems we have across the nation. So, we need all hands on deck now. It is over. They have done what they are supposed to have done. The constitution gives them inherent rights to challenge the victory. But with the verdict of the apex court, the battle is over."

Supreme Court: LP Congratulates Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party's faction led by Lamidi Apapa congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The factional Labour Party urged Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and expressed its readiness to be part of the new administration.

The Labour Party faction then mocked Obi, adding that its petition did not take the Supreme Court justices up to two hours to be struck out.

Atiku to address world press conference after Supreme Court verdict

Atiku is set to address a world press conference on Monday, October 30.

This was disclosed in a statement by the PDP on its official Twitter page on Saturday, October 2, adding that the former vice president will address some serious important national issues.

Source: Legit.ng