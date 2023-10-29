Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) lost the Nigerian presidential election, and he and the movement he leads are currently entangled in a political battle

Another defeated candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will address a crucial press conference on Monday, October 30

This is after the Supreme Court threw out both opposition challenges to President Bola Tinubu's election win

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians continue to react to the judgement of the Supreme Court, David Elijah Kingleo, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has said a political demonstration would be held by some displeased Nigerians.

Speaking recently on Possibility TV, Prophet Elijah said dozens of Nigerians will converge at the iconic venues in foreign countries to express their displeasure with the Supreme Court’s verdict which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election.

President Tinubu defeated opposition candidates at the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Supreme Court's judgement: Cleric predicts 'sponsored protests'

The Supreme Court had dismissed the appeals of the opposition and affirmed President Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February election.

Prophet Elijah said:

“I enter into the realm of the spirit and I see the Supreme Court completely criticised. Wherever you are, I am giving you the word of God.

“I’m seeing people proceeding internationally, people coming out on the streets with different placards, people begin to say ‘we cannot take this’. Some people will begin to sponsor Nigerians who are not happy with the Supreme Court’s judgement.”

