Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a video online of him bestowing fatherly blessings on his son, Clinton

The movie star revealed that his son had just collected his first salary as a filmmaker and he took a part of his pay while praying for him

KOK explained that people who give their first salaries to their pastors are only wasting their time

Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo caused a stir online after collecting his son, Clinton’s first salary.

Recall that the movie star recently introduced his son to Nollywood as a filmmaker while sternly warning other crew members not to treat him differently from others.

Fans react as KOK collects son's first salary, says it's not for pastors. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In a new development, KOK updated fans about his son collecting his first salary as a young man. According to the actor, he wanted to observe the Father’s Blessings ceremony with his son. He said:

“I want to observe a culture from our ancestors which has led to the progress of many people you’re seeing today, father’s blessing. Clinton Onyeze, my son, has just concluded a film production management with us and he has earned his first salary, N50,000 for the movie.”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Speaking further, Kanayo O. Kanayo added that it was an Igbo culture for a man to give his dad his first pay so that he could pray for him and teach him financial management. Not stopping there, the movie veteran added that people who give their first salaries to their pastors are only wasting their time.

In his words:

“This is the culture of Ndigbo, the first salary of a young man goes to his father, the father may decide to take the entire money or decide to collect N1000, N2000, or N5000, it is in Igbo culture and his father will bless him. The idea of his father asking him to know his salary is to teach him financial management, he will now tell him how to manage his money and how to make it in life, he will now pronounce his blessings. So all you who are going to the pastors to sow your salary, you’re wasting your time, it’s not part of our culture. Only a father can bless his son or daughter.”

KOK then proceeded to lay his hands on his son and pray for him. He also reiterated that after God, he is his son’s eyes, mouth, and everything in this world and not his pastor.

See the video below:

Fans react as KOK collects son’s first salary

The video of Kanayo O. Kanayo bestowing his blessings on his son after collecting his first salary soon spread on social media and raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some fans praised the Nollywood veteran, others said the video was not necessary.

Read some comments below:

joyce_uc22_:

“I love ds man.”

greatness_0147:

“You’re teaching the whole world. Not only your son. More wisdom Sir ❤️.”

Fredoamata:

“K.O.K... You are indeed a great man the traditions of our heritage shall never die. The Isoko's have an equally similar tradition.”

Mrolaofficial:

“I just learnt a lot from this. God bless you wise man.”

uchennannanna:

“You have done well Sir.”

Sublimeafrica:

“Glad I did this to my Parent….I no go forget.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“A traditional man with wisdom❤️.”

M.m.a_j:

“This boy future wife go enjoy, the boy is well trained.”

iamkingdinero1:

““honor your father and your mother so your days may be long on earth.””

Godwinlouis85:

“This man don spoil market for pastors .”

Kennypee_onthis:

“Am just looking for pastor's comments kok don spoil person business ooh this man is a great man.”

essiensonbana:

“With due respect sir, Face ur family and leave Christians out of this..you’re not the one to judge .”

bossmandagodmc:

“Dede this is not necessary. If you are a traditionalist, nobody is arguing it. What you don't know is bigger than you nnanyi sacrifice. There is He that giveth power to make wealth... leave Christian idealogies. They are deeper than Living in Bondage..”

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

Source: Legit.ng