Siminalayi Fubara has revealed the identity of the security operatives who shot at him on his way to the Rivers State Assembly

Addressing his supporters on Monday, October 30, the Rivers state governor accused the police of firing shots at him directly

Fubara has however vowed to work against the procedure for his removal embarked upon by members of the Rivers Assembly

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has alleged that the police instigated the shots fired at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire on Sunday, October 29.

Fubara says he does not care about being impeached

Fubara made this accusation on Monday, October 30, as he named a senior officer in the Rivers State Police Command as the leader of the team that was deployed to obstruct his access to the complex, Channels TV reported.

The governor stated this while addressing a crowd of supporters at the state's Government House gate.

He also dismissed the action of the state assembly to serve an impeachment notice on him.

Fubara challenged the lawmakers and said he does not care about being impeached but vowed to resist an unjust process, Daily Trust report added.

Watch as Governor Fubara speaks to his supporters and reveals the officer who shot at him

Gov Fubara reacts to impeachment plot, says: “I have committed no offence”

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has reacted to the impeachment plot emanating from the state's House of Assembly.

Fubara insisted and maintained that he had not done anything wrong for him to be removed unjustly.

Fubara reportedly served impeachment notice

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Rivers State House of Assembly served Governor Fubara an impeachment notice.

This development was revealed on Monday, October 30 by a Channels TV correspondent during the live telecast of its breakfast news magazine program, "Sunrise Daily".

Governor Fubara had arrived at the assembly complex alongside the House majority leader, Edison Ehie, whom the Speaker and others had just removed.

