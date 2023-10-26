Armed security operatives have taken over the premises of the Supreme Court, Abuja, ahead of the judgement on the presidential election

Everyone has to pass through a mobile security body scanner mounted at the entrance of the court building

It was gathered that no individual without a clearance tag was allowed into the apex court building

FCT, Abuja - There is a heavy presence of armed security operatives at the Supreme Court, Abuja, as the apex court prepares to deliver judgement on the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi earlier appealed against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Nation, there is a mobile security body scanner mounted at the entrance of the court building that everyone has to pass through.

However, there was no armoured personnel carrier (APC) within the premises of the apex court

It was gathered that only those with a clearance tag were allowed into the court building as there was a list of journalists expected to cover the session.

No area was cordoned off while the Shehu Shagari Way checkpoint was not blocked to pedestrians or motorists.

The security checkpoint to the Aso Rock Villa and National Assembly gate where the court is also situated (Three arms zone) was seamless.

