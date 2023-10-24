The Supreme Court has told the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, how to prove his alleged certificate forgery case against President Bola Tinubu

The chairman of the 7-member panel, Justice John Okoro, said Atiku must prove his case beyond reason doubt

Justice Okoro, however, admitted that there are conflicting letters from Chicago State University (CSU) on Tinubu's certificate

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has commented on the alleged certificate forgery of Chicago State University (CSU) levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court panel, Justice John Okoro, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, must prove the alleged certificate forgery beyond reasonable doubt, The Punch reported.

Justice Okoro stated this during the appeals filed by Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the election of Tinubu on Monday, October 23.

As reported by Daily Trust, he described the matter as criminal in nature, stating that there were two conflicting letters from CSU - one of the letters authenticated the President’s certificate and the other discredited it.

He said:

“This is a criminal matter that has to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. There are two conflicting letters from the CSU: one authenticating the president’s certificate and another discrediting it.”

