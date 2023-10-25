FCT, Abuja - The legal tussle among the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will come to an end on Thursday, October 26.

The Supreme Court will deliver its final verdict on the appeals filed by Atiku and Obi challenging the judgement of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) which affirmed Tinubu's victory.

Justice Okoro, others who'll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's fate at the Supreme Court

Seven justices of the apex court will decide the fate of Atiku, Obi and Tinubu.

According to The Nation, here is a list of the 7 Supreme Court justices

Justice John Inyang Okoro

Justice Okoro, who is currently the fourth most senior justice of the Supreme Court will preside over the panel filed by Atiku and Obi against Tinubu on Thursday, October 26.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985 and was elevated to the Supreme Court on November 15, 2013.

He is from Nung Ukim, Ikono Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom state.

Justice Okoro attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos

2. Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji

Justice Abba Aji, born on November 7, 1956, in Gashua, Yobe State, is the only female judge on the seven-man panel.

The highest-ranking female judge on the Supreme Court bench was called to the Bar in 1981.

She started her legal career as State Counsel in 1982 and became the first Lady Judge at Yobe State Judiciary in 1991, according to the apex court website.

Justice Abba-Aji left her role as a Higher Court Judge after she was elevated to the Court of Appeal and later the Supreme Court on January 8, 2019.

3. Justice Ibrahim Saulawa

Justice Saulawa was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 2, 1982, and elevated to the Bench of the Supreme Court on November 10, 2020.

Before joining the Bench of the apex court, Justice Saulawa was elevated to the Court of Appeal on June 10. 2006.

The Katsina state indigene was born on September 29, 1956

4. Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba was the Chairman of the Presidential Election Panel that dismissed the petition filed by Atiku challenging the victory of former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019.

He also served as a member of the Presidential Election Panel in 2011.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court on November 6, 2020.

The Zamfara state indigene was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981 and served as Judge of the High Court of Justice, Sokoto State from 1993 to 1996.

Justice Garba, who was born on November 16, 1958, also served as Chief Judge, High Court of Justice, Zamfara State from 1996-2004.

5. Justice Tijjani Abubakar

Justice Tijjani Abubakar was elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2020 while serving at the Lagos Division of the appellate court.

The Yobe state indigene was born on April 15, 1960, and was called to the Bar in 1983.

Justice Abubakar worked in several legal parastatals in Yobe state.

6. Justice Adamu Jauro

Justice Adamu Jauro bagged his law degree in 1980 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna state.

Justice Jauro was born on June 26, 1959, in Gombe State.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court bench in November 2020 after serving in the Court of Appeal since 2007.

Justice Jauro was called to the bar in 1983 and immediately started working at the Ministry of Justice.

7. Justice Emmanuel Agim

Justice Emmanuel Agim was former chief justice of Gambia from 2009 to 2013 and former chief justice of Swaziland.

Justice Agim, who was born on April 26, 1960, in Obudu, Cross Rivers State, is also a former justice at the Nigerian Courts of Appeal

He bagged his law degree at the University of Calabar LLB (Hons) and attended Nigerian Law School Lagos

Justice Agim also had his LLM from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

