Chief Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

He stated that the two appellants who lost at the Supreme Court in their appeal against President Bola Tinubu deserve to be congratulated

Momodu stated that going to court is a fundamental right that must be exercised to strengthen Nigeria's democracy and toughen up its judiciary

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro.

Moments after the final verdict of the Supreme Court, a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Dele Momodu, said the appellants, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, must be congratulated for giving a good fight in court.

The media mogul, who reacted via his X handle, stated that the essence of legal battles is not just for winning but to test the resolve of the Nigerian legal system.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi on Thursday, October 26. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Atiku Abubakar

Momodu wrote:

"The beauty of going to court by aggrieved parties is not always about winning but by deepening our Democratic ideals and enriching our Legal System. What is left now is the academic exercise.

"The appellants have exercised their fundamental human rights and must be congratulated..."

At the court ruling on Thursday, October 26, the seven presiding justices of the apex court unanimously agreed that the appeal of the PDP and LP candidates lacked merit to be considered for hearing.

In their verdict, the justices also clarified the 25% votes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The apex court ruled that the FCT votes do not hold a higher status than other States in the country.

Atiku and Obi had aimed to reverse the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that upheld Tinubu's presidency.

“Supreme Court’s judgement puts a stop to shenanigans", Tinubu speaks after victory

Meanwhile, President Tinubu said the Supreme Court’s judgement, which affirmed his electoral victory, “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

He revealed this at the State House moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his electoral victory in the February poll.

Tinubu also hailed the apex court for showing commitment to the rule of law and the country’s unity.

