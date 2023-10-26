The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja rejected Atiku Abubakar's attempt to present fresh evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Justice John Inyang Okoro lambasted Atiku's move, stating that it is an attempt to elongate court judgement

The apex court ruled that elongating the judgement will means taking Nigeria back to the dark old days

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for attempting to present fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

The chairman of the 7-man panel, Justice John Inyang Okoro, said Atiku’s attempt to bring fresh evidence on alleged certificate forgery against Tinubu would elongate the judgement, Daily Trust reported.

Justice Okoro rejected Atiku’s fresh evidence on the authenticity of Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University

The apex court ruled that Atiku’s move was an attempt to the country back to the dark old days.

“It will be unfortunate to go back to the dark old days when election petitions could be heard up to the point of expiration of the tenure of the person whose election was being challenged,”

He added:

“Consequently, since the Presidential Election court has no jurisdiction to entertain fresh evidence, the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence.”

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku and Obi's appeal did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

Supreme Court gives verdict on 25% FCT votes.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the 25 per cent of votes in Abuja.

Justice John Inyang Okoro noted that scoring 25% of votes in the FCT is not a mandatory requirement for the declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election.

