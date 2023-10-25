A PDP Chieftain, Demola Olarewaju, has predicted that Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC will win the Imo guber poll

According to Olarewaju, the APC candidate will emerge victorious because of the division in the opposition and consensus from the elites

The Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar said should Uzodimma win, it will be his first legitimate term

Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has predicted the outcome of the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

Olarewaju said Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to win the governorship contest.

PDP chieftain say Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC will win Imo governorship election Photo Credits: Hope Uzodimma/Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu/Senator Athan Nneji Achonu

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @DemolaRewaju, on Wednesday, October 25.

The PDP chieftain explained that Uzodinma would emerge victorious because of the elite consensus or the split of the opposition.

He said the victory would be Uzodimma’s first legitimate term.

“APC should ordinarily not win a single state between Bayelsa and Kogi but (I)NEC is an agency of the highest bidder and highest rigger.

“The exception of Imo State may be an elite consensus or opposition split that allows Uzodinma to win his legitimate first term.”

