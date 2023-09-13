Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted the outcome of the upcoming gubernatorial polls in Imo State

He predicted that the Imo gubernatorial election would be won by Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Primate Ayodele said the APC seemed more prepared for the election than the opposition parties

In the build-up to the upcoming governorship election in Imo State, renowned cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted who will win.

The Imo State governorship polls will be held on Saturday, November 11, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Primate Ayodele said APC is more than prepared to win the Imo State gubernatorial polls than any political party. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The election is looking to be a three-horse race that would be contested between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Given his take on the upcoming election, Primate Ayodele took to his social media handle on X, stating that he sees APC coming out tops above other political parties at the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"I foresee that the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state will be in favour of the All Progressive Congress, as they are very much ready for victory than any other political party."

Imo polls: Why Uzodimma's APC will win - Primate Ayodele

In a video accompanied by the post, he stated that the APC is more ready for the election than the opposition.

He said APC would not win if the incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma, is tired of the administrative seat.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma would be up against Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP and Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph of the Labour Party.

"The judgment will be very clear to all': Primate Ayodele predicts outcome of presidential election tribunal

Similarly, in his book 'Warnings To The Nations, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted the outcome of the presidential election tribunal.'

According to his prophecy, the 2023 presidential election will likely be nullified, leading to options such as a rerun, a fresh election, or leaving it as it is.

Ayodele also stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not favour a rerun and would seek various lines of defence.

Source: Legit.ng