An opinion survey has predicted that Governor Hope Uzodimma will emerge winner of the November 11 Imo Governorship election

According to the survey, Uzodimma got 38.1% of the respondents wished that the APC candidate be re-elected for a second term

The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu came second while his counterpart in the Labour Party, Senator Athan Achonu came third

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been predicted to win the November 11 Imo Governorship election.

This is according to an opinion survey conducted by an independent opinion research firm, Concept Masters.

Survey predicts Uzodimma will win Imo governorship election

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the project director of the firm, Emmanuella Elendu, said the survey was conducted between the 1st and 30th of September 2023.

Elendu disclosed this while addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the survey, 33,763 respondents representing 38.1% expressed their wish for Uzodinma to be elected for a second term.

“Senator Hope Uzodimma emerged the most favoured in 15 out of 25 LGAs where the survey held”

The LGA are Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ideato South, Ihitte/Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Isu, Mbaitoli, Ngor-Okpala and Nkwere.

Other are Njaba, Nwangele, Oguta, Okigwe, Onuimo, Orlu and Oru West.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu came second with 23,622 respondents representing 26.7%

Anyanwu won 6 LGAs in the survey and they are Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ideato North, Ikeduru, Ohaji Egbema and Owerri West.

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu got 20,891 respondents votes representing 23.6%.

Achonu emerged as the favourite in 4 LGAs namely: Ehime Mbano, Obowo, Owerri Municipal, and Owerri North.

