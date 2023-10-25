Labour Party has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu's minister is instigating an internal crisis within the party

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LP accused the minister of state for labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, of working with Lamidi Apapa's faction to promote internal war among its members

The party claimed that Onyejeocha's loss to Hon. Amobi Ogah in the February 25 poll, has propelled her to instigate and fund crisis within the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - In what could be described as a strong allegation, the leadership of the Labour Party under Julius Abure has alleged that the minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is behind the lingering crisis in its camp.

Labour Party has alleged that Tinubu's minister, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is funding the internal crisis in the party. Photo credit: Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

How Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is instigating crisis in Labour Party, LP explains

LP raised this alarm in a statement signed by Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, national youth leader of Labour Party, and shared on its website, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

According to the statement, Onyejeocha who could not swallow the pill of being defeated by Honourable Amobi Ogah with a vast margin in the February 25 national assembly election, is working closely with some expelled members of the party.

The party also alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's minister engaged the services of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction to work against Amobi Ogah and ensured that he is removed from the House of Representatives by the tribunal.

The party who wondered why "Onyejeocha is obsessed with power", called on Tinubu's led federal government to "relieve Onyejeocha of her ministerial role as she has lost focus, and since she has refused to concentrate on the assignment given to her".

Part of the statement reads thus:

"The leadership of the Labour Party wishes to intimate Nigerians on yet an unholy alliance between the Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha and some expelled members of our party led by Chief Lamidi Apapa, and whose purpose is to ensure that crisis is sustained perpetually in our party.

"Her loss to Amobi Ogah was a pill too hard to swallow hence she has vowed to use all her connections to ensure that the election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is upturned in her favour," LP stated.

The party added thus:

"We are however aware that the former lawmaker is fighting a personal and proxy war against the party.

"In conclusion, we are therefore calling on the present government to relieve Onyejeocha of her ministerial role as she has lost focus, and since she has refused to concentrate on the assignment given to her."

Read the Labour Party's full statement here:

