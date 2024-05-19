Stelliza, a former manager of controversial singer Portable, gave up the ghost on Sunday, May 19

Her work with Portable was made public and they parted ways after they had a dispute over monetary claims

Some social media users were disturbed by her sudden death and they wondered what led to her death

OLwatosin Adeseyan, aka Stelliza, a former manager of the controversial singer Portable, has passed away.

She reportedly died on Sunday morning, May 19, and her social media users have expressed shock over the sudden news.

Recall that the Zeh Nation label boss had sacked the lady in November 2023 over accusations of financial misappropriation after they spent one year and some months working together.

According to the letter Portable put out upon announcing her sack, he said that Stelliza lacked transparency, integrity, and ethical business practices.

Her death has gathered several reactions from individuals that know her.

See the post of her death below:

Netizens shocked at Stelliza's death

Several comments have trailed the passing of Stelliza. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@pappychulo__

"She said she was scammed of millions including Portable’s money but no one believed her."

@kreamyzbenson:

"Person wey still post for snap few hours ago."

@darlexmedia:

"Maybe depression killed her. It’s painful. Does she have kids?"

@__bukunolami:

"Person wey still post on her story 19hrs ago, gats be joke sha."

@chicapparelhub_:

"Wow may her soul rest in peace."

@bt_apparel:

"Jesus, her kids are so small."

@divalenlopez:

"Person wey I still see her post two days ago! Ah, what could be wrong?"

@ay_beddings0212:

"Hmmm, this should be play o."

@b3x_hairempire:

"Nawa. Life get as he be."

