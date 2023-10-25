Nigerians have been charged to brace up and return to farming to combat the hunger crisis and food shortage in the country

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, gave this charge in an interview with Legit.ng

The ex-Lagos State governor, who was a guest speaker at one of the plenaries of the 29th NESG summit, said a policy is in place to boost agricultural activities.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has revealed that policies are in place to combat hunger as part of its sustainable development goals.

This is on the heels of President Bola Tinubu's declaring a state of emergency on food security earlier in July.

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security in July. Photo Credit: NESG

Speaking to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 24, at the 29th National Economic Summit in Abuja, the SSA to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said a policy had been mapped out before the declaration by President Tinubu.

She said:

"Before he declared the emergency, there's a plan that he has in mind, and there's a policy behind it.

"So whether the policy is being unfolded or yet to be unfolded, it's coming because you cannot just declare a state of emergency."

Why Nigerians must return to farming - Tinubu's aide

The former deputy governor of Lagos State told Legit.ng that the policy framework for the imminent intervention on food security was propelled by the farmer-herder crisis as well as the insurgency.

She said it is expedient that Nigerians return to the farms, noting that the federal government is fully committed to investing in the agricultural chain.

Mrs Orelope-Adefulire said:

"We must go back to farming, and the federal government has promised to invest in the agricultural chain.

"And that's a good and a plus for Nigeria that were address many crosscutting goals of the SDGs."

On July 13, President Tinubu issued an order to expand the National Security Council's scope to cover issues related to the accessibility and affordability of food and water, recognising them as crucial elements of people's well-being.

This decision aligns with the Tinubu administration's commitment to assisting the most disadvantaged individuals.

Additionally, the President instructed the prompt distribution of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to alleviate the impact of removing subsidies.

